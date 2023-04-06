Panic button pushed by mistake at Wheeler Clinic prompts New Britain police presence

Those evacuated from the clinic reported it as an "active shooter threat false alarm"; however, police later determined it was a false alarm.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The accidental push of a panic button prompted a heavy police presence at the Wheeler Health New Britain Family Health & Wellness Center on Thursday morning.

City officials said the panic button was hit by mistake and not called into responders to say it was an accident. Police then responded to the clinic, as intended when a panic button is pushed with no follow-up from whoever pushed it.

When FOX61's Brooke Griffin was at the scene, she reported seeing a doctor and others walking out of the clinic with their hands up as the building was being evacuated.

Those evacuated from the clinic reported it as an "active shooter threat false alarm"; however, police later determined it was a false alarm.

The scene has since been cleared and operations are resuming back to normal. There were no injuries reported.

The clinic is located across the street from the Hospital of Central Connecticut - New Britain campus, between Hart Street and Willow Street.

