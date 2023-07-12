Fight leads to deadly crash in New Britain, man arrested: Police

There was an argument, which led to a crash, which happened around 10 p.m., police said.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A New Britain man is accused of murder after an argument with another man led to a car crash Tuesday night, according to police.

The mayor's office confirmed that police responded to the crash Tuesday night on the corner of Park and Stanley Streets.

There was an argument, which led up to a crash around 10 p.m., police said.

One man has died. He has not been identified at this time and his cause of death is unclear at this time.

Jose Rios, 52, was hospitalized and then turned himself in to police on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Rios was charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, assault and several motor vehicle-related charges.

The investigation is still ongoing.

