Police investigating double homicide in New Britain

Police were called to 57 Walnut Street just before 1 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Two men were killed after an argument that escalated to violence at an apartment building in New Britain early Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Walnut Street just before 1 p.m. Monday after reports of shots fired. They found a 33-year-old man from Rocky Hill lying on the ground outside the building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel provided treatment, however, he died from his injury at the scene.

A second victim, identified as a 25-year-old male from New Haven, was found inside an apartment in the building also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injury.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that both men knew each other and were engaged in an active dispute, which quickly escalated and turned violent. Both men were armed and exchanged gunfire.

"This is a very specific and isolated incident," said New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute. "There is no threat to the public at this time."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Kyle Jones at 860-826-3132 or the NBPD Anonymous Tip Line at 860-826-3199.

