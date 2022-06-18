x
New Britain

Roses in bloom as New Britain celebrates Rose Garden Festival

The 8th annual New Britain Rose Garden Festival attracted hundreds to Walnut Hill Park Saturday.
Credit: FOX61
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Hundreds filled Walnut Hill Park in New Britain Saturday for the 8th annual Rose Garden Festival.

Vendors, live music, drinks, and an array of roses filled the park. Mayor Erin Stewart said it's one of the city's premier events.

"We don’t really do a lot of adult-only events so this is unique for us but everybody really appreciates it. It’s a great opportunity to highlight local vendors but also local restaurants too," she said. "Everybody’s looking for things to do, ways to get out, back to socializing having a good time, and one of the things that we learned was that people have such an appreciation for our parks."

Credit: FOX61
White roses in bloom at Walnut Hill Park Rose Garden in New Britain.

Parks and Rec. Director Erik Barbieri said the event is about getting the community to enjoy the city parks.

He said they pre-sold more than 700 tickets and as anticipated, more than 1,000 people came.

Credit: FOX61
People at the 8th annual New Britain Rose Garden Festival Saturday.

"This is when everything is in bloom so we time it purposely. It’s a kick-off to summer that’s the other piece of it," he said.

For those looking to enjoy the city parks, they host concerts every Monday and Wednesday in July and August at the Band Shell. 

