Student shot while walking back to New Britain High School: police

The school was forced into a lockdown following the incident, officials said. The student is recovering from their injury.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain High School entered a lockdown late Tuesday morning after a shooting that happened near the building, officials said.

New Britain police said a 16-year-old was reportedly walking back from the intersection of Mill Street and South Main Street when a car pulled up alongside him.

Officials said at least one shot was fired before the car sped off westbound on Mill Street in direction of Buell Street and Kensington Avenue.

Police said the student suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he's being treated.

School officials said a lockdown was put in place to allow the New Britain Police Department to investigate the incident and to ensure there was no threat to students or staff.

At approximately 11:25 AM, we were notified of a critical incident that took place near New Britain High School at the... Posted by Consolidated School District of New Britain on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

About 45 minutes later, police told school officials they could move from a lockdown to shelter-in-place after no threat had been identified inside the building.

School officials said no students or staff inside were injured.

Police said it's believed the driver of the car and the student may have known each other and there is no threat to the greater public.

Investigators will search for nearby surveillance video from the school and the gas station on the corner of Mill Street and South Main Street.

The car was described as a light-colored gray or blue, early-2000s, Nissan Altima. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at (860) 826-3000.

This is a developing story.

Some perspective as to how close the high school is to where the shooting took place on Mill Street in New Britain. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/KDZX5vUWUQ — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) February 8, 2022

The spokesperson for the New Britain mayor’s office says there was a shooting on Mill Street, close enough to the high school to require an automatic lockdown at the school. All is safe in and around the school right now and the lockdown will be lifted shortly. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/nhytfzgSDf — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) February 8, 2022

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.