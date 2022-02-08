Student shot while walking back to New Britain High School: police

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain High School entered a lockdown late Tuesday morning after a shooting that happened near the building, officials said.
New Britain police said a 16-year-old was reportedly walking back from the intersection of Mill Street and South Main Street when a car pulled up alongside him.
Officials said at least one shot was fired before the car sped off westbound on Mill Street in direction of Buell Street and Kensington Avenue.
Police said the student suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he's being treated.
School officials said a lockdown was put in place to allow the New Britain Police Department to investigate the incident and to ensure there was no threat to students or staff.
About 45 minutes later, police told school officials they could move from a lockdown to shelter-in-place after no threat had been identified inside the building.
School officials said no students or staff inside were injured.
Police said it's believed the driver of the car and the student may have known each other and there is no threat to the greater public.
Investigators will search for nearby surveillance video from the school and the gas station on the corner of Mill Street and South Main Street.
The car was described as a light-colored gray or blue, early-2000s, Nissan Altima. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at (860) 826-3000.
This is a developing story.
