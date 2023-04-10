Silent No More candlelight vigil amplifies voices during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Prudence Crandall Center hosted the vigil, commemorating 50 years of service to those in need of help.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — 50 years ago, when Davida Foy Crabtree helped start the Prudence Crandall Center she could have never imagined the crowd of people before her in New Britain on Wednesday.

"It’s really a sign of hope and healing," she said.

People spoke out against domestic violence during a month dedicated to bringing awareness to it.

"When I first started talking about it there were threats of violence against me for talking about it. And there were proper women who didn’t think that I should say the words," Foy Crabtree said.

However, she knew there was a need for help.

"It was very controversial. People did not want us talking about it they thought that it should be hush hush but we knew the truth needed to come out and needed to be spoken about," Foy Crabtree said.

The importance of being "Silent No More" is still true decades later.

"We know that people who experience domestic violence are living in fear. They’ve been threatened and intimidated and they often feel as if they don’t have a voice. So we are their voice," said Barbara Damon, president and CEO of the Prudence Crandall Center.

The Prudence Crandall Center now offers a wide range of support and resources, including an emergency shelter, counseling and court-based services.

"Domestic violence happens to one in four women and one in seven men that’s victims of domestic violence," Damon said. "In Connecticut, the average is about 14 people every year murdered as a result of domestic violence."

Shenia Walker of Bristol was one of those people in 2013.

"Her smile would light up a room it was everything, was everything," said her sisters Taffie Walker Dudley and Tammie Walker.

They help keep her memory alive for her sons and want to make sure no other family goes through what they did.

"People end up losing their lives and loved ones end up losing people they love and it’s devastating," Tammie said.

They share the same belief that talking about the issue can be a light in the darkness.

"Most important. It should be spoken about every month," Tammie said.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence there is help out there. The number to the 24/7 domestic violence hotline is 888-774-2900. More information on the Prudence Crandall Center and the resources available can be found here.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.