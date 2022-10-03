VP Harris to visit CCSU this week for abortion roundtable discussion with Rep. Hayes

Harris will be joined by Rep. Jahana Hayes and the national Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson for the roundtable discussion at the university.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris is due to visit New Britain on Wednesday, just five weeks before Election Day, for a roundtable discussion on abortion rights.

Harris will be in the roundtable with Rep. Jahana Hayes and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood.

The discussion will happen at Central Connecticut State University in front of a live audience. No other details about the event were released at this time.

According to the Hartford Courant, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is a third-party organization not allowed to coordinate with Hayes on advertising, has blasted Hayes' opponent in television ads saying he was against abortion.

Republican George Logan, a former state senator, said he does believe in a woman's right to choose," according to the Hartford Courant.

Connecticut came out in full force in supporting a person's right to choose to have an abortion in spring when a Supreme Court opinion was leaked. The opinion indicated that the court was to overturn Roe v. Wade, a case many regarded as a precedent that could not be overturned.

Within a week of the opinion leak, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a reproductive bill that would protect women coming to Connecticut to seek an abortion and doctors in the state from legal action from other states' laws.

Over a month after the leaked opinion, the Supreme Court made its decision official, announcing at the end of June that the regulation of abortion rights would be left up to the states.

This wouldn't be Harris' first visit to Connecticut. She has previously visited the Boys and Girls Club in New Haven in March 2021 and gave the keynote address this past spring at the Coast Guard Academy commencement.

