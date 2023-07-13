Man charged in bomb threat against Newington dispensary: Police

Police said the investigation found the Hartford man made the threat through the dispensary's online ordering system.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing charges concerning a bomb threat made against a Newington cannabis dispensary in the spring.

The threat happened on April 24 against Fine Fettle Dispensary on the Berlin Turnpike.

Through the investigation, police said they uncovered "probable cause" to believe that 34-year-old Michael Laroy Williams made the threat through the company's online ordering system.

Williams was charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace relating to the threat.

He was released on a court-set bond and is expected in New Britain Superior Court on July 27.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

