2 killed in Newington crash

Emergency crews closed the road to clear the scene

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Two people were killed in a multi vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Police confirmed the crash occurred shortly after 9:30 on East Cedar Street, Rt 175.

Newington Police Chief Stephen M. Clark told FOX61 that it was a four car crash, and two people were pronounced dead at the scene with third person transported to the hospital.

The road is closed from the entrance to the Berlin Turnpike to Hawley Street.

The Midstate Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident. The road will be closed for several hours.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

