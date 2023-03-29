Scam alert | Newington police warn residents of fraudulent unpaid traffic violation calls

The callers are telling residents that they have unpaid traffic violations and need to pay them using prepaid credit cards.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Newington Police Department issued a warning to residents after receiving numerous calls from residents that they are being contacted by people impersonating police.

The fraudulent callers are telling residents that they have unpaid traffic violations and need to pay them using prepaid credit cards.

Newington police said if you receive one of those calls to keep a few things in mind:

The Newington Police Department never demands instant payment over the phone, requires the use of pre-paid debit cards, or requests residents meet at a payment center to pay traffic citations.

Traffic citations are only paid through the CT State Centralized Infractions Bureau not directly to the municipality that issued the infraction.

Never provide personal financial or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door, or online, even if they seem legitimate.

Beware – some sophisticated scammers can manipulate their caller ID to say the caller is with the Newington Police Department. The caller ID on the calls reported to the Newington Police has shown up as the Newington Police routine telephone number 860-666-8445.

Residents are encouraged to directly contact the Newington Police Department by phone or in person anytime they receive a request for payment.

