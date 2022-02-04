x
Hartford County

Suspect entered closed Wendy's brandishing large knife: Newington PD

Police said the suspect demanded money from the Wendy's employees. No one was injured in the incident.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A suspect entered a Wendy's restaurant overnight and confronted employees with a reported machete. 

Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Wendy's on the Berlin Turnpike. 

While investigating, officers learned that a man entered the restaurant through an unlocked door. The restaurant was closed at the time. 

According to police, the suspect confronted the employees and brandished what was described to investigators as a machete. The suspect then demanded money.

One of the employees reportedly was able to convince the suspect that the money was locked up and they didn't have access to it. The suspect then took a cellphone from one of the employees and left the restaurant. Police said the suspect took off in a dark-colored vehicle. 

No description of the suspect or additional details of the vehicle was provided. 

Police said no one was injured during the robbery. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.  

