Old Navy employee receives "Citizen Service Award"

Alexis Golden was recognized for her heroic efforts to save a construction worker.

CANTON, Connecticut — An Old Navy employee at The Shops at Farmington Valley received a "Citizen Service Award" from the town of Canton Thursday evening for saving an injured construction worker.

Alexis Golden was recognized for her heroic efforts. Her actions are directly responsible for saving the construction worker's life.

On October 10, Golden provided medical aid by applying a tourniquet to the construction worker.

Golden is a trained EMT who is taking time from her career to work at Old Navy while caring for her mother.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.