Car and truck collide in fiery fatal crash in East Windsor

The crash happened late Sunday near Exit 44.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — One person is dead after a fiery crash in East Windsor on Interstate 91 late Sunday.

Police are still working on identifying the driver after a crash that happened at just before exit 44.

Around 11:20 p.m., a tractor-trailer and a car were heading southbound in the right-hand lane when they hit each other. The crash caused a fire to break out, engulfing both cars, according to police.

The tractor-trailer and the car stopped in the area separating the exit ramp and the highway called the gore area. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the car died at the scene from their injuries. Neither the driver nor the make and model of the car have been identified.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Keith Dorsey, at keith.dorsey@ct.gov.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.