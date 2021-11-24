x
Hartford County

New Britain woman struck and killed in Newington

Police said the woman died at the hospital from her injuries.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A New Britain woman is dead after she was struck by a car Tuesday evening in Newington

Police said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Willard Avenue, north of New Britain Avenue. 

Police identified the woman as 55-year-old Yvonne Constant. She was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead from her injuries. 

The crash closed Williard Avenue at New Britain Avenue for several hours as crews investigated.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, police said. No charges have been filed at this time. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Feeney at 860-594-6208.

---

