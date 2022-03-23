Crews on scene of active fire at Pepperidge Farm in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Pepperidge Farm in Bloomfield.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. according to fire officials. As of 6 a.m., it was still considered an active fire by officials.
Fire crews on the scene said the fire will be allowed to continue burning. There is no structural damage, according to officials.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is also on scene.
This is a developing story.
