Crews on scene of active fire at Pepperidge Farm in Bloomfield

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection along with fire crews are at the scene.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Pepperidge Farm in Bloomfield.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. according to fire officials. As of 6 a.m., it was still considered an active fire by officials.

Fire crews on the scene said the fire will be allowed to continue burning. There is no structural damage, according to officials.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is also on scene.

A fire at the Pepperidge Farm distribution facility in Bloomfield. Fire crews and DEEP on scene. No damage to the facility itself, the fire is outside the center and seems to be contained. Fire crews say they’re not extinguishing and are going to let the it burn. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/UJSBK6TobF — Lauren Zenzie (@LaurenZenzieTV) March 23, 2022

This is a developing story.

