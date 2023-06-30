Pedestrian in critical condition following Rocky Hill collision

The collision occurred within the roadway of New Britain Avenue.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A crash in Rocky Hill left one person hospitalized in critical condition on Friday afternoon.

Rocky Hill police said they received several 911 emergency calls at 2:50 p.m. reporting a motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the area of 550 New Britain Avenue. Officers along with the Rocky Hill Fire Department and Aetna Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Officers found that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and medical aid was given by responding police officers. Aetna Ambulance Paramedics arrived on the scene, assumed patient care, and took the pedestrian to a nearby hospital. The uninjured driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on New Britain Avenue and the pedestrian was walking across the roadway in a southern direction. The collision occurred within the roadway of New Britain Avenue. The pedestrian was seriously injured and is listed as being in critical condition as of 9:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this motor vehicle collision is asked to contact Rocky Hill Police Officer Brandon Caires or Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at 860-258-2041.

