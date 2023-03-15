Phone battery sparks fire at East Windsor apartment: Firefighters

There was one victim that was treated on scene for burns on their hand.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A cellphone battery fire at an apartment complex left someone with a burnt hand and a phone unusable in East Windsor on Tuesday.

Firefighters with the Warehouse Point and Broad Brook Fire Departments responded to Carousel Apartments after an automatic fire alarm was activated around 9:40 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, the chief investigated and noticed smoke on the first floor. It was determined that a cellphone battery became damaged and was "violently burning" on a hardwood floor.

Scorch marks and soot can be seen on the floor near the broken phone.

The fire was quickly put out and the apartment building was ventilated.

The building was evacuated and residents returned to their apartments after the fire was put out and the building was deemed safe.

There was one victim that was treated on scene for burns on their hand.

Firefighters said the phone battery was made of lithium, which is a very common type of battery in today's technology. Lithium batteries are also in laptops and even electric cars.

"ALWAYS Use caution dealing with these items," Warehouse Point firefighters said in a statement. "Use the appropriate charging devices, cords, and try to avoid damage to them."

Information on exactly how the cell phone battery got damaged was not immediately made available.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.