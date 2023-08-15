PHOTOS: Multiple cars burned at Newington business

Firefighters were called to a business on Willard Ave., where several cars in the lot were on fire.

NEWINGTON, Conn — The Newington Fire Department put out fires that incinerated multiple cars in a building parking lot on Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to a business on Willard Ave., where several cars in the lot were on fire.

Crews shut down Willard Ave. to West Hill Road while putting out the fires.

In the photos firefighters provided, the frames of the car seats and the cars themselves are only what is left on some of the burnt cars. It is unclear how the fire started and how many cars were burned.

PHOTOS: Multiple cars on fire in Newington 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

No injuries were reported at this time.

No other information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.