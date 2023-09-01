Man in custody after barricading himself in Plainville home

Police said the incident happened in the area of Broad and Whiting Streets.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — An 80-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself into a Plainville home and having a SWAT team called on him on Friday night.

Plainville Police Chief Christopher Vanghele said the man was armed and fired about a dozen rounds into a television inside a home in the area of Broad and Whiting Streets. His wife called the police to report he may be a danger to himself and she was later evacuated.

A SWAT team was deployed and they shut down some streets in the area. People in the area were being asked to stay in their homes until the situation was resolved.

He was taken into custody without incident. He is going to the hospital for intoxication and possible psychiatric issues.

Charges are pending

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.