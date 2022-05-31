Plane crash near Simsbury airport investigation underway

Fire Chief says pilot did not report the crash after the plane clipped a fence and crashed into a greenhouse next to the airport.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — A plane crash investigation is underway in Simsbury Tuesday night.

Simsbury Fire Chief Jim Baldis said a plane clipped a fence and then crashed into a greenhouse in a private field right at the end of the runway.

Baldis said around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, a local resident who has a farm near the airport found the plane in their greenhouse. No one was in the aircraft. Baldis said he believes the plane crashed about an hour earlier. Eventually, officials found that another pilot in another plane picked up the operator of the crashed plane and took them home -- but no one reported the crash.

“There was no injuries. Everyone is fine. We have discovered who the owner of the plane is and he is perfectly okay. Unfortunately, he just didn’t report the fact that this happened," said Baldis. "You fear for the worst and fortunately, this was one of those situations where this was the best outcome you could possibly have."

Baldis said the plane was scheduled for service but the cause of the crash is yet to be determined. The FAA was on scene investigating Tuesday night, along with local police.

Simsbury Airport is a non-towered public-use airport, maintained and operated by the non-profit Simsbury Flying Club, according to its website.

