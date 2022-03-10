x
Hartford County

Plane flips at Robertson Airport in Plainville

At this time it's unknown if there are any injuries.
PLAINVILLE, Conn. — First responders are on the scene of a plane that flipped over at Roberston Airport in Plainville. 

At this time it's unknown if there are any injuries. 

The plane is a Cessna 305F fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft built in 2001, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

FAA officials have been called to the scene to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

