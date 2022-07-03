Hartford Police investigate shooting

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening on Albany Avenue.

At around 5:46 p.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter activation. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The woman was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Hartford Police Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scenes Divisions are investigating the incident.

