Shots fired into Hamden Home

Police are investigating after shots were fired into a Hamden home.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden Police are investigating shots fired into a home around 11:30 PM Saturday night.

Officers arrived at Dunn Road after reports of gunshots in the area. Upon investigating the crime scene, officers found a single-family house struck by gunfire and recovered ballistics at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, the home was occupied and at least one of the shots penetrated inside. No injuries were reported.

Reports indicated a small sedan was seen leaving the area. The preliminary investigation revealed that the house may have been specifically targeted.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and Major Crimes Unit are investigating.