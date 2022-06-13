Suspect stabs man on I-84: police

Officers were dispatched to the area of Queen Street in Southington after they were notified of a stabbing that took place on I-84.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A man was hospitalized on Sunday after getting stabbed on I-84 around 12:23 a.m., according to police.

On June 12, 2022, officers were dispatched to the area of Queen Street in Southington after they were notified of a stabbing that took place on I-84. Southington officers, along with the Connecticut State Police interviewed the victim while in the hospital, police said.

Police said while the man was being interviewed, the victim provided information that the officers found conflicting. The victim stated multiple locations where the stabbing occurred, such as Southington, Plainville, and I-84.

Police said the victim later provided a statement where he said that after leaving a location in Southington, he entered I-84 East, when he saw a Gold Toyota Prius come speeding behind him, turning their high beams on and off, speeding up and slowing down coming close to his rear bumper.

The victim stated while in the car, the Toyota Prius driver hit his vehicle in the back, and while exiting his vehicle, the Toyota Prius stopped behind him, police said.

Police said that the victim told officers that a middle-aged white man, wearing a camouflage ball hat, camouflage sweatshirt, and blue jeans, stepped out of his vehicle and stabbed him in his left side, before running back into his Toyota Prius and taking off east on I-84.

After the stabbing, the victim returned to his vehicle, called 911, and drove off onto exit 32 from I-84, waiting for the police, police said.

Police said the victim was hospitalized. No additional details have been provided on the victim.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Lopa at 860-378-1644.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.