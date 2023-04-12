Police investigating after dead body found in Southington home

Police responded after receiving a 911 call concerning a medical complaint.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — Police are investigating after a medical complaint call led to the discovery of a dead body in a Southington home.

On Tuesday, at 11:49 p.m., police arrived at a home on Douglas Street after receiving a 911 call concerning a medical complaint about someone in the house.

The call was received from a resident of the home. Arriving officers found one of the residents, who was later identified as Dominick Francischelli, 54, dead inside the house.

The home is a small cape in a residential neighborhood, off West Center Street.

The circumstances surrounding the death of this individual are being investigated by the Detective Division of the Southington Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said they believed that the incident in the home was an isolated one and there is no danger to the public at the time.

