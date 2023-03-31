Police presence at Berlin Turnpike liquor store in Wethersfield

There is no indication of danger to the public, police said.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield police responded to an incident at a liquor store on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to 5-15 Wine and Spirits around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A victim was found at the store, was given immediate aid, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

There is no indication of danger to the public, police said.

This incident remains under investigation.

