x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford County

Police presence at Berlin Turnpike liquor store in Wethersfield

There is no indication of danger to the public, police said.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield police responded to an incident at a liquor store on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to 5-15 Wine and Spirits around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A victim was found at the store, was given immediate aid, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

There is no indication of danger to the public, police said.

This incident remains under investigation.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

29 families evacuated after Manchester apartment fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out