Police searching for 4-month-old from Enfield

The baby's name is Dhimani Pearson, he's black with brown eyes and brown hair and is approximately 19" tall.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing four-month-old from Enfield.

The baby's name is Dhimani Pearson, he's black with brown eyes and brown hair and is approximately 19" tall.

Police said the child may be with the father, Trison Pearson, and may be in the Enfield and Springfield, Mass area.

The child has been missing since October 8.

Police ask that if you have any information on the whereabouts of Dhimani Pearson or the father, Triston Pearson, to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.