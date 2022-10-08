x
Hartford County

Police searching for 4-month-old from Enfield

The baby's name is Dhimani Pearson, he's black with brown eyes and brown hair and is approximately 19" tall.
Credit: DPS

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing four-month-old from Enfield.

The baby's name is Dhimani Pearson, he's black with brown eyes and brown hair and is approximately 19" tall. 

Police said the child may be with the father, Trison Pearson, and may be in the Enfield and Springfield, Mass area.

The child has been missing since October 8. 

Police ask that if you have any information on the whereabouts of Dhimani Pearson or the father, Triston Pearson, to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400. 

