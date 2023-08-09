A rally on the river? In Collinsville small business looks to paddle ahead

With flooding rains behind them, the canoes and kayaks float on.

CANTON, Conn. — “We haven’t seen that much rain for years,” said Jon Warner who has owned the picturesque and popular outdoors outfitter Collinsville Canoe and Kayak for 33 years.

In July and during parts of August, it was flooding rains that, Warner said, accounted for his store to lose around 75% of their business.

"You can’t make up those weeks or weekends, it was just too much water," said Warner.

Will there be a late-season rally on the river? With drier and much hotter conditions in the past few weeks, business has picked up for Warner and his team.

“Labor Day, we were very optimistic about it, we staffed up for it and we had a good turnout, it was strong," Warner said,

Jon’s son Jack, who also works at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak added, “We will still be renting usually until the end of October or mid-November so it looks like it will be a late season for us which is awesome… the leaves will be changing and nice cool weather coming.”

Jon Warner said fall paddlers are always a plus for their bottom line.

“The river is a much nicer place now, I think in the next couple of weeks we will start seeing more people," said Warner.

