Rocky Hill police chase suspect in indecent exposure incident

The suspect also engaged police in a high-speed chase.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Police are searching for a suspect driving a black Lexus, who is wanted in connection to an indecent exposure incident outside a high school last week and who engaged police in a high-speed chase Monday morning.

The suspect is driving a black Lexus IS with a stolen plate BB 11505. The car has dark-tinted windows and a tinted windshield.

According to police, the suspect was seen multiple times outside various schools in town before they opened. The car was also connected to an indecent exposure incident last week.

In that incident, which took place Thursday morning, police said two middle school students were on Mountain View Drive, walking in the area of the Rocky Hill High School tennis courts when they reported that they observed an adult male suspect parked in a dark-colored vehicle engaged in indecent exposure.

The students told school officials who notified the school resource officers. Police searched the area, but the car was not located

On Monday, police said the suspect vehicle was seen in the parking lot of Stevens Elementary School. When officers tried to approach the vehicle, it sped off, leading police on a high-speed chase.

Officers stoped pursuing the vehicle when it reached speeds that were deemed unsafe to continue.

Police said they have increased patrols around schools and police departments statewide have been made aware of the vehicle description.

Police asked people to call 911 if they see the car and do not attempt to approach the driver. Anyone with any information regarding this vehicle or the identity of the operator is asked to contact Detective Lehane at (860) 258-7640.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

