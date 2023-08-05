x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford County

Norwich burglary suspects captured after a search by Rocky Hill, state police

Police said that the suspects were wanted in connection with a burglary early Monday morning in Norwich.

More Videos

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Rocky Hill police said two suspects wanted in a burglary that happened early Monday morning in Norwich have been caught.

The Rocky Hill Police Department and the Connecticut State Police were searching for the two suspects in Old Main Street in the area of the Meadows near Goff Brook Lane in Rocky Hill.

State police said the suspect's car stopped on I-91 south in Wethersfield in the exit 25 and 26 area, on the border of Wethersfield and Rocky Hill.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Officials tell residents and drivers to expect a significant police presence in the area for an indeterminate amount of time. 

No details were given at this time regarding the burglary. 

This is a developing story.

Related Articles

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 


HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Before You Leave, Check This Out