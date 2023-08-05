Norwich burglary suspects captured after a search by Rocky Hill, state police

Police said that the suspects were wanted in connection with a burglary early Monday morning in Norwich.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Rocky Hill police said two suspects wanted in a burglary that happened early Monday morning in Norwich have been caught.

The Rocky Hill Police Department and the Connecticut State Police were searching for the two suspects in Old Main Street in the area of the Meadows near Goff Brook Lane in Rocky Hill.

State police said the suspect's car stopped on I-91 south in Wethersfield in the exit 25 and 26 area, on the border of Wethersfield and Rocky Hill.

Officials tell residents and drivers to expect a significant police presence in the area for an indeterminate amount of time.

No details were given at this time regarding the burglary.

This is a developing story.

