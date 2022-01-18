Sanitation workers help rescue victim from house fire in Marlborough

Two sanitation workers from All Waste were sent out to pick up Christmas trees, and while on their route, they saw a home with smoke coming out of it.

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — A victim is recovering in the hospital after being rescued from a structure fire in Marlborough.

One of the workers went to see where the smoke was coming from and was able to rescue a single victim.

"I ran up there and I called 911, I helped him with her and she was all covered in black smoke and she was, like, half in the doorway on the ground," Tyler Kerby said.

According to the Marlborough Fire Chief, the victim was taken to Hartford Hospital. Their condition is not known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

---

---

