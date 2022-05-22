4 burned at firepit in Simsbury

3 of the 4 went to the hospital.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Four people were burned Saturday evening at a firepit in Simsbury.

Fire officials said they were called to Nod Road at 9:10 p.m. for reports of a person on fire.

When they arrived they found that the incident stemmed from a firepit being ignited. Four people were reported injured with three of them being taken to area hospitals.

Fire officials reminded people in an email:

When using wood-burning fire pits, burn only clean, dry hardwood that’s been seasoned at least six months

Use commercial fire starters to start the fire, following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Never use lighter fluid or gasoline to start or relight a fire in a fire pit.

Keep chairs, children and pets away from the fire pit. Have a three-foot “free zone” around the pit.

