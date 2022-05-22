x
Hartford County

4 burned at firepit in Simsbury

3 of the 4 went to the hospital.
Simsbury fire

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Four people were burned Saturday evening at a firepit in Simsbury.

Fire officials said they were called to Nod Road at 9:10 p.m. for reports of a person on fire. 

When they arrived they found that the incident stemmed from a firepit being ignited. Four people were reported injured with three of them being taken to area hospitals.  

Fire officials reminded people in an email:

  • When using wood-burning fire pits, burn only clean, dry hardwood that’s been seasoned at least six months
  • Use commercial fire starters to start the fire, following the manufacturer’s instructions. 
  • Never use lighter fluid or gasoline to start or relight a fire in a fire pit. 
  • Keep chairs, children and pets away from the fire pit. Have a three-foot “free zone” around the pit.

