4 burned at firepit in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Four people were burned Saturday evening at a firepit in Simsbury.
Fire officials said they were called to Nod Road at 9:10 p.m. for reports of a person on fire.
When they arrived they found that the incident stemmed from a firepit being ignited. Four people were reported injured with three of them being taken to area hospitals.
Fire officials reminded people in an email:
- When using wood-burning fire pits, burn only clean, dry hardwood that’s been seasoned at least six months
- Use commercial fire starters to start the fire, following the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Never use lighter fluid or gasoline to start or relight a fire in a fire pit.
- Keep chairs, children and pets away from the fire pit. Have a three-foot “free zone” around the pit.
