Simsbury police search for whoever stole 2 storm drain covers and why

Police are reminding pedestrians, cyclists and motorists to be careful if you see another drain with no cover.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Simsbury police have put out a warning to its residents after two storm drain covers were stolen last weekend.

The hunt is now on to whoever did this with hopes it is not a new trend in addition to catalytic converter thefts.

"It is disappointing," said Pattie Jacobus of Simsbury.

Jacobus rides her bicycle around Simsbury all the time, but most recently, she has become a little more mindful during her rides after seeing a post on Facebook from the Town of Simsbury.

Two storm drain covers were stolen overnight last weekend in the areas of Beaver Brook Road and Old Stone Crossing.

"I know that it is a possibility for people to use them as scrap metal but I don't believe the value is very high," said Lt. Bradford Chase of Simsbury Police Department.

The removal of these steel covers will leave a large, uncovered opening approximately two feet by three feet with a vertical drop up to 15 feet, measurements that are wide and deep enough for any person to fall or trip into, especially in the dark.

"They are quite heavy. I've never removed one myself but I am aware that they are quite heavy so it would be something that was intentional," added Lt. Chase.

The Department of Public Works was notified immediately and has since replaced the covers.

Jacobus now worried about those who are not familiar with Simsbury roads.

"With gas prices being what they are right now, we have a lot of new people on bikes. They're out commuting to save a few bucks and they may not be familiar with some of these problems with regard to debris being on the roads and here's one more thing we have to worry about. We don't need any bad marks in Simsbury, we like to attract people," added Jacobus.

Police are looking to see who is responsible for the thefts.

They are reminding residents to be on alert if it happens again and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

