South Windsor woman charged after making fake Facebook profile of harassment victim: police

Police said it is the fourth time the woman has been charged in connection to harassing the same person.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor woman is facing charges after police said she allegedly made a fake profile of a victim she had been harassing.

Police said 61-year-old Stacia Lanway violated a protective order and conditions of release when she created the fake Facebook account in the victim's name. According to police, Lanway used the profile to post disparaging and harassing remarks.

This is the fourth time Lanway has been arrested for harassing the same person, police said.

In addition to violating her conditions of release and the protective order, police have also charged Lanway with harassment in the second degree.

Lanway turned herself in Wednesday morning and was held on a $100,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.