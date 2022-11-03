Suspected South Windsor catalytic converter thieves fire shot at victim: Police

The victim told police he saw the suspects at his business, under a truck.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A business owner who suspected thieves were trying to steal catalytic converters was fired upon as he chased the suspects as they left the property Wednesday night according to police.

Around 10 p.m., police said a business owner at 400 Chapel Road observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot with two suspects underneath a truck. The location houses several different businesses around a central parking lot.

The victim told police the suspects got into what they described as a dark-colored, four-door Mercedes-Benz sedan. The victim followed the vehicle onto the road and began driving behind it.

A suspect leaned out the rear passenger side window and fired a shot at the victim, which, according to police, did not strike the victim or his vehicle.

The vehicle continued at a high speed on Chapel Road towards the interchange of Interstate 291 and Interstate 84.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information, they're asked to contact Ofc. Kyle Kolcharno at #213 at 860-644-2551 or kyle.kolcharno@southwindsor-ct.gov.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

