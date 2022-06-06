South Windsor to discuss open carry act in town buildings

A proposed ordinance would ban open carry in municipal buildings without a permit. Those with a permit would have to conceal the weapon.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A proposed ordinance in South Windsor would ban the open carry of pistols, revolvers, and electronic defense weapons like tasers inside town buildings without a permit.

Those with a permit would have to conceal the weapon to “promote peace, good government, and welfare of the Town.”

The possession of a deadly weapon, assault weapon, or firearm would be banned. Statewide there is no general prohibition against carrying weapons inside municipal buildings, a spokesperson for the governor’s said.

Mayor Elizabeth Pendleton says people want to feel safe in the community.

“This ordinance gives the residents of South Windsor and businesses, anyone the opportunity to come forward to speak about how they feel with open carry or concealed carry within municipal buildings,” she said. “I have the courage to listen to the folks and bring forward a very delicate subject that a lot of people want to discuss and they want to talk about and they have a right to be heard.”

The town council will be meeting at town hall Monday night at 7 p.m. to discuss and listen to community members on the ordinance. South Windsor neighbors say they support the idea because they don’t believe guns need to be displayed in these buildings.

“Unless you’re an employee of the town and you can carry a weapon, I would think that it’s a good idea that no one else brings a weapon in,” Thomas Perra said.

The ordinance would apply to town hall, the library, community centers, sheds, and more.

Pendleton says there are residents who would prefer to see a weapon on someone rather than it be hidden so they are aware it’s there. The current proposal could change based on what the community says. The proposal could go to public hearings or back to the town attorney for changes based on what is discussed Monday.

“We have citizens that are attending the library that are uncomfortable with seeing a weapon on someone or uncomfortable knowing someone may have one,” she said.

The mayor said this is a delicate subject to discuss following many recent mass shootings across the country. Two shootings over the weekend collectively killed 6 people and injured 25 in Chattooga and Philadelphia. A recent school shooting in Texas and at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York has sparked calls for gun reform nationwide.

“They want to feel safe within our community and it’s our duty and obligation to provide that for our citizens,” the mayor said.

Perra said he doesn’t think it will stop shootings because many town buildings are open access. The mayor said the ordinance would make the places more secure and give police the ability to question gun carriers.

Under the current proposal, those who fail to comply with peace officers' instructions pertaining to proof of permit could face $500 fines and three months in jail.

