Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at South Windsor condo complex

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Fire officials said all occupants made it out of the building uninjured.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — South Windsor fire crews and departments from surrounding areas battled a two-alarm fire Wednesday morning at a condo complex.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the condos on Amato Drive. First responders arrived at the scene within four minutes and declared a working fire.

All occupants were reported out of the building and two fire officers began a search to confirm.

The fire was seen from two second-floor units, extending up to the roof overhand. The fire extended itself inside the two units and through the roof. The first fire engine arrived and established a water supply and began an initial attack on the flames.

Fire officials said the crew made a "very aggressive interior attack" on the blaze to mitigate its spread.

The lower condo units were damaged by smoke and water. Officials said that only two of the four units in that "block" of the building were occupied and all occupants did in fact get out without injury.

The other eight units on the block were not involved in the fire.

The blaze escalated to a two-alarm firefight and mutual aid was provided by Manchester, Ellington, and Vernon fire departments as well as station coverage by the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department.

At this time, officials said it's not known what sparked the fire.

