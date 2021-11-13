Driver hospitalized after striking pole in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A driver was taken to the hospital after their car sheared a telephone pole on Route 5 in South Windsor.
The South Windsor Fire Department said the car was driving on Route 5 by Strong Road when it crashed around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
After shearing the pole, the car flipped. The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their condition isn't known at this time.
Route 5 is closed in the area. Officials said there have been numerous fire alarms in the area likely due to the lack of power.
