Hartford County

South Windsor schools say ChatGPT used to create fake newsletter

The false newsletter was shared among some students and families and it closely resembled the formatting of the school's monthly communication with families.
Credit: FOX61
Timothy Edwards Middle School South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Someone at Timothy Edwards Middle School created a fake newsletter about a fabricated conflict that happened between students according to school officials.

In a letter to parents, Interim Principal Candice Irwin said the fake document was generated using Chat GPT, and open artificial intelligent that can "write" copy when given certain facts in a designated style. The false newsletter was shared among some students and families and it closely resembled the formatting of the school's monthly communication with families. 

She said the fake newsletter included student names and information about student consequences. The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act protects the privacy of student education records and "communication from South Windsor Public Schools would never include information about student discipline records in any community communication."

Irwin also said the actual newsletters are always sent using PowerSchool messenger and can be found on the TEMS website

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

