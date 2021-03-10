Teen charged in connection with Southington Apple Harvest Festival stabbing

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen. Police expect additional arrests to be made.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing an assault charge after Southington police said he was responsible for a stabbing at the Apple Harvest Festival.

Police took the teen into custody Friday and will be taken to juvenile detention. Officials said they expect more arrests in connection with the incident.

Police had responded to a "large fight" at the festival around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

A 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for a stab wound to his lower left abdomen and is in stable condition according to police.

Investigators said the disturbance was on Main Street in front of Town Hall, in the area near the American Medical Response (AMR) medical tent, allowing for a quick response from AMR EMTs working at the event.

The teen was initially charged with breach of peace in the second degree and was released. Officers were able to recover evidence, including the folding knife believed to have been used in the assault.

Any person with information and/or video is asked to call Detective Armack with the Southington Police Detective Division at 860-378-1649.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.