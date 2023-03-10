Southington Apple Harvest Festival canceled Saturday

The festival will continue operations on Friday as scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival is set to go from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, its final day.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Apple Harvest Festival is canceling its festivities for Saturday, as another weekend with rain in the forecast shuts down a day of the six-day festival.

The Arts & Crafts Show will remain open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

The harvest festival already had to cancel festivities on its first day, Friday, Sept. 29 and delay opening the next day due to heavy rains and flooding.

The festival takes place on Main Street; there is no on-street parking allowed on the festival grounds. There are parking spots and shuttles available at Southington High School on 720 Pleasant St. Shuttles only run on Saturday and Sunday.

There is no parking allowed on the following streets during the days of the festival:

Merrell Ave.

Oak St.

Academy Ln.

Academy St.

North Liberty St.

Vermont Ave.

Vermont Terr.

High St.

Hobart St.

Center St.

Center Pl.

Center Crt.

Columbus Ave.

Eden Ave.

Liberty St.

Chestnut St.

Mill St. (North Main St to Water St.)

Berlin Ave. (Main St to Highwood Ave.)

North Main St. (Center St. to Mill St.)

West Center St. (Summer St. to Howard Ave.)

Woodruff St. (Berlin Ave. to Pleasant St.)

