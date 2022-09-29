x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford County

Southington police investigate armed robbery at liquor store

Police were investigating similar armed robberies in Bristol but have not said whether or not they were connected.
Credit: FOX61
Southington Police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington police are searching for a suspect they said was behind an armed robbery at a liquor store Wednesday evening. 

The robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. at Wine Works, located at 1700 West Street. 

The officers responding were aware that just before the report, other officers were providing help in investigating multiple similar armed robberies on North Main Street and Middle Street in Bristol. 

RELATED: 3 Hartford men charged in Naugatuck car break-in that left a man in a coma

Police said the suspect in the robbery entered the store and displayed a handgun. The suspect left the store on foot, heading across the parking lot with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Buick Encore with a woman sitting in the front. The SUV then turned onto West Street, heading southbound towards Interstate 84, police said. 

RELATED: 'Give me money' | Thousands of dollars robbed from Terryville gas stations Saturday

No injuries were reported in the robbery, and police did not say if the suspect is thought to be involved in the other similar robberies as well. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Southington Police at 860-621-0101.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 



Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Witness who saw deadly wrong-way crash reacts to incident

Before You Leave, Check This Out