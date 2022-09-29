Southington police investigate armed robbery at liquor store

Police were investigating similar armed robberies in Bristol but have not said whether or not they were connected.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington police are searching for a suspect they said was behind an armed robbery at a liquor store Wednesday evening.

The robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. at Wine Works, located at 1700 West Street.

The officers responding were aware that just before the report, other officers were providing help in investigating multiple similar armed robberies on North Main Street and Middle Street in Bristol.

Police said the suspect in the robbery entered the store and displayed a handgun. The suspect left the store on foot, heading across the parking lot with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Buick Encore with a woman sitting in the front. The SUV then turned onto West Street, heading southbound towards Interstate 84, police said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, and police did not say if the suspect is thought to be involved in the other similar robberies as well.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Southington Police at 860-621-0101.

