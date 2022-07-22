Southington Water Department issues mandatory watering schedule as dry conditions continue

The schedule comes as other water companies across the state are also issuing guidance for reducing water usage as Connecticut's dry conditions continue.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington residents are now under a mandatory watering schedule as the state’s drought continues, officials said.

The Southington Water Department is asking customers to limit their outside water use and adhere to an odd/even watering schedule for outdoor plants and lawns. The schedule requires properties with an even street number to water on even days of the month and properties with an odd street number to water on odd days.

The mandatory schedule comes one week after Gov. Ned Lamont announced a statewide stage 2 drought severity level. Connecticut has seen less rain this season than is typical for the summer months, prompting the status known as “Incipient Drought,” which is the second out of five levels of drought.

New London and Windham counties were already at stage one by early June when signs showed abnormally dry conditions.

“The combination of precipitation shortfalls and an extended period above normal temperatures have impacted the state’s water resources and increased demands upon them. Residents should not be alarmed but begin taking steps now to reduce their water usage," said Martin Heft, undersecretary of the Office of Policy and Management.

Those with private wells, fire or irrigation ponds, and other highly localized water resources may be affected, particularly if past droughts have already affected the water supply.

The Southington Water Department is not the only water company reacting to the dry conditions.

The Regional Water Authority (RWA), serving customers in New Haven County, is asking customers to "be mindful" about their water usage and voluntarily reduce use by 10%.

The authority is encouraging customers to eliminate non-essential water use. This can include fixing leaks or running toilets, taking shorter showers instead of baths, turning off the faucet while brushing teeth or taking the car to the car wash instead of washing it at home.

For more water conservation tips, visit RWA's website.

Aquarion Water Company is already requiring some of its customers to follow a twice-a-week sprinkler irrigation schedule until Oct. 31.

The communities required to comply are Darien, East Granby, Fairfield, Granby, Greenwich, Groton, Mystic, New Canaan, Newtown, Simsbury, Stamford, Stonington, and Westport. Customers outside of these towns can voluntarily follow the schedule.

Addresses with even numbers or addresses with no numbers can water Sunday & Wednesday 12:01 am to 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. to midnight.

Addresses with odd numbers can water Saturday & Tuesday 12:01 am to 10 a.m., or 6 p.m. to midnight.

The Metropolitan District, which serves multiple towns and cities in the Hartford area, announced it will continue to monitor weather conditions and reservoir levels. Its drinking water reservoir supply is over 94.5% of capacity, which is 628 days' worth of water. The supply is normal compared to past capacities and water demands at this time of year, MDC said.

There is also a guide from the Department of Public Health on conserving water for everyday chores.

The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all or most parts of Hartford, Tolland, Windham and New London counties are under a "Moderate Drought" status. Most or all of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven, and Middlesex counties are under "Abnormally Dry" status.

