Waterbury man found shot in his back, killed after car crash: Southington police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Waterbury man was killed after Southington police said their car crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning.

Another man from Meriden is now facing charges in connection with the incident.

The crash happened on Queen Street in front of the Noodles & Company eatery near West Queen Street just after midnight.

Police said the crash only involved one car that crashed into the pole. When first responders got to the scene, they found an occupant, identified as 28-year-old Jose Principe, inside unresponsive.

The person was rushed to the hospital for his injuries where medical providers found that Principe had been shot in his back. Principe was later pronounced dead. Police at this time it's not known if the gunshot wound is a contributing factor to the crash.

A second man, 43-year-old Victor Perez, was later arrested by officers in the area. Police said it's believed Perez had a connection to the fatal crash. Perez faces charges of criminal possession of a pistol and interfering with officers.

He's currently being held on a $750,000 bond, officials said.

Southington police said Queen Street is closed due to the investigation between Aircraft Road and Interstate Parkway.

Drivers are asked to find another route while investigators continue. It's unknown what caused this crash.

.Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Southington Police Department at (860) 621-0101.

