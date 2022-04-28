Woman seriously injured following Southington hit-and-run: Police

Police said a 22-year-old woman was struck by a pick-up truck Wednesday night, leaving her with serious injuries.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington police are searching for a driver they say struck a woman Wednesday night on Bristol Street.

Police said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. at Bristol Street and George Street.

When they got to the scene, police found a 22-year-old woman lying in the road just outside of her parked vehicle.

The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment of severe physical injuries, police said. Her condition isn't known at this time.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined the victim was leaving the driver's side of her vehicle when a pick-up truck struck her and her vehicle. The truck then reportedly sped away from the scene heading southbound on Bristol Street before police arrived.

The identity of the driver is not known at this time, and police have not provided a description of the truck.

Anyone with information regarding this crash please contact Officer Christopher Lamarre #374 or Detective Ryan Lair #245 by phone at (860) 621-0101 or by email at clamarre@southingtonpolice.org or rlair@southingtonpolice.org.

