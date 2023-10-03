Southington man charged after police seize fireworks from home

The man had been injured in a fireworks incident in June.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — A man who was seriously injured in June after police said he fired a large caliber flare device has been arrested on a number of charges related to fireworks he had in a garage.

Peter Demaria, 49, of Southington was charged with Injury or Risk of Injury to, or Impairing the Morals of Children, Reckless Endangerment in First Degree, Sale, Use and Possession of Fireworks Prohibited, and the Manufacture of Bombs. He was issued a $25,000 bond.

On June 23, police were called to a home for a report of a person injured by fireworks. Police said Demaria was seriously injured after shooting the flare device. Minor damage also occurred to the home after a projectile from the device struck it. Investigators said several residents of this multi-family home, including minor children, were home at the time.

Investigators said they found many illegal fireworks and materials used to manufacture fireworks or explosives in a garage beneath the multi-family house. Local and state police removed the fireworks.

Demaria is scheduled for a court appearance date for October 13, in New Britain Superior Court.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

