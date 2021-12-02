Police warn of scammers trying to get financial information, money from residents

The scammers were allegedly seeking personal information, bank account information, and remote computer access.

Police in Southington is warning residents of scammers who are claiming to be from businesses or organizations known to victims.

The warning comes days after police received multiple fraud complaints from residents, who said they received calls from alleged representatives from Amazon and other businesses. They were allegedly seeking personal information, bank account information, and remote computer access.

“To help prevent these types of crimes, Southington police want to remind citizens to be vigilant and protect yourself from scams,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

Police offered some tips to avoid becoming a victim.

Know the signs of a scam

Scammers pretend to be from an organization you may know

Scammers say there’s a problem or a prize

Scammers pressure you to act immediately

Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way

Classic warning signs for fraud or scams

Calling or emailing you, claiming to be from the government or business, and asking you to pay money

Asking you to wire money, send money by courier or to put money on a prepaid card and send it to them

Asking for access to your ATM cards, bank accounts, credit cards, or investment accounts

Asking you to pay upfront to receive a prize or gift

Protect yourself from fraud and scams

Do not share account numbers or passwords to bank accounts, credit cards, or social security

Watch out for deals that are only good today, and that pressure you to act quickly

If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Never pay for a promised gift.

Additional tips to avoid a scam

Block unwanted calls or text messages

Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or money transfer service

---

