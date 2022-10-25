2 teens charged after firing shots, stealing car: Southington police

Police said the car was stolen out of Bristol and that one of the teens had a handgun on his person.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are facing charges after Southington police said they stole a car and fired shots from a handgun.

Police were called to Garden Path Florist on Shuttle Meadow Road around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

The vehicle had been stolen out of Bristol, police learned before they arrived.

According to officials, witnesses reported seeing two males in the parking lot dressed in black. The two suspects parked the vehicle and then walked towards the road and Dunham Street.

Surveillance footage from the area showed three males had exited the vehicle. Police said responding officers quickly identified all three from the footage, ranging in age from 14 to 16.

Police said residents were able to provide additional video that showed one of the teens running through an area yard with a black fanny pack on his body. A second video recorded the sound of two loud, distinct gunshots, according to officials.

When officers found the teens, they found one of them had a gun inside the fanny pack. The pack also held a set of car keys belonging to the stolen vehicle.

Police said that during interviews, officers learned that the gun was fired twice by two of the teens behind Dunham Place, a street off of Shuttle Meadow Road.

Police said the teens admitted to firing a shot over the highway and the other into a tree.

Two of the teens, one 14 and the other 16, were responsible for a "variety of crimes," police said.

The 14-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The 16-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge, carrying a pistol without a permit, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both teens are scheduled to appear in their respective juvenile courts.

