Hartford County

Community garden vandalized in Southington: police

A wooden frame with cans inside was found damaged along with lights and plants.
Credit: Southington Police Department

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after a community garden in Southington was vandalized last weekend. 

Investigators were called to the Southington YMCA on Saturday, just after 10:30 a.m. on a vandalism report. 

Southington Police said the damage included a wooded artistic frame with multiple multi-colored cans affixed to it knocked over. Some of the cans were bent or damaged in another way. Multiple cans from the frame were also scattered throughout the area.

A large plant was ripped from its base pot, and lights for the wooden frame were also damaged and yanked from the ground. 

According to officials, the damage is estimated at $1,000. 

The case remains under investigation. Any person with information is asked to contact Officer LoCastro at 860-378-1600 x2451.

