Lamont orders flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Monterey Park mass shooting victims

10 people were killed in a ballroom dance club during the Lunar New Year celebrations that happened late Saturday

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Lamont has directed flags to be lowered at half-staff in accordance with a statement from President Biden, flags are directed to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting.

U.S. flags and state flags will fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26.

“My heart breaks for those who were killed and injured in last night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park,” said Lamont in a statement. “This tragedy at the hands of an individual with a gun is a sad and terrible reminder that more action is needed to prevent deadly shootings like this.”

10 people were killed in a ballroom dance club during the Lunar New Year celebrations that happened late Saturday in a predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.